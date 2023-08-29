News / India News / ‘Holding Narendra Modi’s throat': Lalu Prasad's attack on PM ahead of I.N.D.I.A meet

Aryan Prakash
Aug 29, 2023 05:57 PM IST

The leaders of 26 opposition parties, who are members of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, will meet in India's financial capital on Friday.

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad on Tuesday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the I.N.D.I.A alliance meeting in Mumbai on Friday.

"Mumbai mein Narendra Modi ke nareti pe chadhne jaa rahe hain humlog. Narendra Modi ka nareti pakde huye hain hum, hatana hai (We are going to climb on the throat of Narendra Modi. We have caught hold of his throat and we have to remove him," the RJD supremo told reporters in Patna.

This is not the first time when the former railways minister has hit out at the PM. Last month, he had called PM Modi as ‘convenor of corrupt’ over NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit joining the Shiv Sena (Shinde)-BJP government in Maharashtra.

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad.(X/ANI)
I.N.D.I.A meet on September 1

The leaders of 26 opposition parties, who are members of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, will meet in India's financial capital on Friday. The opposition alliance may launch the official common logo and is likely to discuss seat-sharing in the states which will go to polls. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar also hinted at its possible expansion with some more regional parties joining the project.

Non-BJP leaders, including Uddhav Thackeray, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Sharad Pawar, are expected to be a part of the event.

On July 18, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had announced the name of opposition bloc as Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (India). He had said that a secretariat will be set up in Delhi for poll campaign management. The Congress chief also announced an 11-member coordination committee and the names of the members will be discussed at the Mumbai meeting.

“We are defending the idea of our great country India. You can look into the history and tell that nobody has been able to defeat the idea of India”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said.

    HT News Desk

    HT News Desk

