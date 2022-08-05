20,551 new Covid cases in India, Kerala revises deaths; positivity rate at 5.14%

With 20,551 new infections, India's Covid tally rose to 4,41,07,588, while the active cases declined to 1,35,364, according to the health bulletin. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, the data showed. India's active caseload fell by 1,114 infections in the last 24 hours, accounting for 0.31 per cent of the total cases, while the recovery rate was recorded at 98.50 per cent, the ministry said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The country recorded 70 deaths from different parts. Of the total deaths, however, 26 deaths from Kerala were a part of backlog data. Death reconciliation was also being done from Punjab and Goa, the health ministry website pointed out.

The daily positivity rate stood at 5.14 per cent and the weekly positivity was 4.64 per cent, according to the data this morning. According to the ministry, 205.59 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive, including over 3.69 million doses administered in the last 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had surpassed the grim one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. The country crossed two crore on May 4 last year and three crore on June 23 last year. In January this year, it crossed the extremely worrying four-crore mark.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON