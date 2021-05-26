Home / India News / 2.08 lakh new Covid-19 cases reported in 24 hours, declining trend maintained
Doctors attend to a Covid-19 patient at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences, in Greater Noida.(PTI)
2.08 lakh new Covid-19 cases reported in 24 hours, declining trend maintained

In the last 24 hours, a total of 22,17,320 samples were tested for Covid-19, the highest ever in the country.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 09:38 AM IST

India on Wednesday recorded 2.08 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases, maintaining the ongoing declining trend, though the 24-hour tally registers a slight increase from the number of cases reported on Tuesday. With this, the total tally reaches 2,71,57795, with a daily positivity rate of 9.42 per cent, the health ministry's bulletin showed. In the last 24 hours, over 22 lakh samples were tested for Covid-19, which is the highest single-day test.

India’s daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 13th consecutive day on Wednesday, as 2,95,955 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. With recoveries surpassing new cases, the number of India's active Covid-19 cases on Wednesday fell to 24,95591, a decline of 91,191 cases in 24 hours.

Also Read | Covid-19: What you need to know today

A total of 4,157 fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours.

On Tuesday, India's daily case dropped below two lakh after 40 days as 1,96,427 fresh infections were reported. On April 14, when the second wave of the pandemic was at its peak, the country crossed the landmark of 2 lakh cases. Since then, the number of daily cases has been on a steady increase and on April 30, the country became the first in the world to report over 4 lakh infections in 24 hours.

From the second week of May, the daily rise started to dip and reached the lowest on Tuesday.

Amid visible signs of the peak of the second wave receding, the Centre has asked states and Union territories to ramp up vaccination as the Centre has provided them with stocks till June 15. The need for containment measures in rural, peri-urban and tribal areas, areas which remained unaffected during the first wave but could not resist the second one, has also been stressed.

