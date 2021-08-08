20k new cases raises concerns in Kerala

Kerala on Saturday recorded 20,367 Covid-19 cases with a test positivity rate of 13.35 from the 151,523 samples tested in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the health ministry, as pressure mounts on a visibly fatigued economy of the state.

The state also reported 139 new deaths, taking the total fatalities to 17,654. “Going by the case trajectory it will take two more weeks for cases to subside in the state,” said medical expert Dr N M Arun.

The situation is complex in some of the densely-populated districts like Malappuram, where the average TPR is above 15 per cent. The state is also witnessing a spate of suicides, majority of small-time traders and farmers. Desperation is quite visible as cases continue to rise and many say the government’s packages are cosmetic in nature.

“My kidney and liver are intact. They are up for sale,” a street vendor put up a board recently in Thiruvananthapuram while a bus owner pasted a notice on his stationary bus that it is for sale for scrap in Kozhikkode -- such scenes are not rare in Kerala these days. In the last two months, the state witnessed more than 30 suicides during the Covid-19 pandemic. ‘On sale’ boards before shops are a regular sight.

Two days ago, the government was forced to re-look its pandemic control measures as cases went up manifold. But these measures aggravated the situation than solving any, ground situation shows.

“How long do we have to suffer like this? is the most heard question in markets, tourist spots and other places. And nobody has any answer to offer. According to the new regulation, shoppers and employees at shops and malls will have to flaunt their Covid-19 vaccination certificates and many agitated traders have threatened to close down their establishments. “We can’t remain lax now. We have taken strict measures in view of a possible third wave,” said state health minister Veena Geroge justifying recent regulations.

“We expected a soothing balm from the government but we got enough brickbats. Many traders have committed suicide. If the situation remains like this, you can count more,” said merchants association leader T Nasaruddin, blaming the government. “The government is not pragmatic in its approach. It goes by the advice rendered by bureaucrats. Its ears are not on the ground,” said opposition leader V D Satheesan, criticising the government’s knee-jerk reactions.