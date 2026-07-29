20-year-old IIT Bombay student found dead in his hostel room: Police

A 20-year-old second-year student of Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Bombay allegedly was found dead in his hostel room on campus in Powai on Tuesday night, police said.

According to data obtained through the Right to Information Act, 65 students died by suicide across IITs between 2021 and 2025. (Representative Photo)

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According to the police, information about the incident was received on the night of July 29 after the student did not open his room door. Hostel security guards informed the institute authorities after repeated attempts to contact him failed.

The police informed his parents in Rajasthan and registered an accidental death report under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. No suicide note was found in the room, police said, adding that investigation is underway to find the exact reason behind the death.

Police said the student was seen in class and on campus on Tuesday, but he did not respond to his parents’ phone calls after 5 pm.

“At 10.30pm, his parents called again...but there was no response. This prompted them to call the IIT security officials who visited his room which was found locked from inside,” said a police officer of the Powai police station.

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{{^usCountry}} Police speculate that the student may have died between 5pm and 10.30pm. “It was overheard from students on campus that the deceased may have taken the extreme step due to a failed relationship and seemed to be depressed. The team is probing all angles to determine the motive behind the extreme step,” said an officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police speculate that the student may have died between 5pm and 10.30pm. “It was overheard from students on campus that the deceased may have taken the extreme step due to a failed relationship and seemed to be depressed. The team is probing all angles to determine the motive behind the extreme step,” said an officer. {{/usCountry}}

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Students questioned authorities and raised concerns over accountability, noting this was the second such case reported on the IIT Bombay campus this year despite several steps taken by the institute to improve mental health support.

In February, another second-year IIT Bombay student allegedly died by suicide.

Also Read:Two men die by suicide in separate incidents in Lucknow

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Following that incident, the institute once again highlighted the counselling and mental health services available on campus. Students were informed about one-to-one counselling sessions and other support systems and were encouraged to seek help if they were facing stress or emotional difficulties.

After a student’s death in February 2023, IIT Bombay and the IIT Council introduced several measures to improve student wellbeing. The institute made wellbeing workshops compulsory for first-year undergraduate students and trained senior students to work as peer mentors.

The campus also started regular wellness activities, including yoga, meditation, counselling sessions and community wellbeing programmes. Courses were also redesigned to make the transition to IIT life easier for new students.

However, student suicides continue to be reported at IITs across the country. According to data obtained through the Right to Information Act, 65 students died by suicide across IITs between 2021 and 2025.

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Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290