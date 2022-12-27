Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 20-year-old woman stabbed 51 times in Chhattisgarh’s Korba: Police

20-year-old woman stabbed 51 times in Chhattisgarh’s Korba: Police

india news
Published on Dec 27, 2022 04:10 PM IST

According to the police, the accused befriended the victim three years ago. He worked as a bus conductor in a passenger bus and the woman used to travel by it

(Representative Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed 51 times and killed by a man in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district after she refused to talk to him, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the pump house colony of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) on Saturday (December 24) and the accused on the run since then, police said.

According to the police, the accused, who hails from Jashpur district, was known to the woman and he came to meet her when she was alone in her house.

Also Read: Assam man arrested for killing roommate in southwest Delhi

Superintendent of Police (SP), Korba, Santosh Kumar Singh said that when the two met, they got into an argument about the former’s relationship with another man and anguished by it, the accused covered her mouth with a pillow and allegedly stabbed her 51 times.

The victim’s brother found her in a pool of blood when he arrived home on Monday, he said.

According to the police, the accused befriended the victim three years ago. He worked as a bus conductor in a passenger bus and the woman used to travel by it, said police.

“The accused later moved to Ahmedabad in Gujarat for work and the duo stayed in touch over the phone. After the woman stopped talking to him on the phone, the accused came to meet her in Korba,” SP Singh said.

A case was registered against him and four police teams have been formed to trace the absconding accused, the SP added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP