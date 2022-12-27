20-year-old woman stabbed 51 times in Chhattisgarh’s Korba: Police

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed 51 times and killed by a man in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district after she refused to talk to him, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the pump house colony of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) on Saturday (December 24) and the accused on the run since then, police said.

According to the police, the accused, who hails from Jashpur district, was known to the woman and he came to meet her when she was alone in her house.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Korba, Santosh Kumar Singh said that when the two met, they got into an argument about the former’s relationship with another man and anguished by it, the accused covered her mouth with a pillow and allegedly stabbed her 51 times.

The victim’s brother found her in a pool of blood when he arrived home on Monday, he said.

According to the police, the accused befriended the victim three years ago. He worked as a bus conductor in a passenger bus and the woman used to travel by it, said police.

“The accused later moved to Ahmedabad in Gujarat for work and the duo stayed in touch over the phone. After the woman stopped talking to him on the phone, the accused came to meet her in Korba,” SP Singh said.

A case was registered against him and four police teams have been formed to trace the absconding accused, the SP added.