Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 216 crore or 135 crore? Centre clarifies number of vaccine doses to be available in 2021
india news

216 crore or 135 crore? Centre clarifies number of vaccine doses to be available in 2021

"When we proposed the estimate of 216 crore vaccines between August and December this year, we clearly said that we collated the figures that our vaccine makers gave us," VK Paul said.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 06:44 PM IST
In its earlier estimate of 216 crore vaccine doses, the government took into account the future availability of Biological E, Zydus Cadila's vaccine, Novavax and Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccines.(PTI)

The Union health ministry earlier estimated that there will be 216 crore vaccine doses available in the country between August and December this year. But in the affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court, the government reduced the estimate and brought it to 135 crore vaccine doses.

"When we proposed the estimate of 216 crore vaccines between August and December this year, we clearly said that we collated the figures that our vaccine makers gave us according to their responsible, optimistic and aspirational roadmap. The private sector is very influential in India; they have such a major contribution to the GDP. They are reputed vaccine-maker conglomerates. We collated what they showed," Niti Aayog member (health) VK Paul said.

Took back charge of vaccine drive on states’ request: Centre

The government is responsible for the procurement of vaccines which has been fixed as 75 per cent of the monthly production of vaccines.

In its earlier estimate of 216 crore vaccine doses, the government took into account the future availability of Biological E, Zydus Cadila's vaccine, Novavax and Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccines. But as far as the main vaccine makers - Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech -- are concerned, at present 90 crore vaccine doses are estimated from each, Dr Paul said. This can also go up.

"The situation is dynamic but satisfactory," Dr Paul said.

Following the reduction in the number of projected availability of vaccines, it was alleged that the two vaccine makers may not have met their monthly production target. Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla said his company is producing 90 million doses a month which may see a 10 per cent increase in August.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 covid vaccination
TRENDING NEWS

Mom who compared daughter’s 35k Gucci belt with school belt wears it with sari

People play Jenga in moving train, viral video stuns people

Timelapse video shows gummy bears melting in Canadian heatwave

Sania Mirza poses with son Izhaan, Anushka Sharma reacts with a sweet message
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price Today
Doctor's Day
LPG cylinder price
National Doctors’ Day 2021
Twitter
Chartered Accountants' Day
Covishield
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP