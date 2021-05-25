Home / India News / 2.16bn Covid jabs will be made available by end of 2021, Centre tells Madras HC
2.16bn Covid jabs will be made available by end of 2021, Centre tells Madras HC

Chennai: The Centre on Monday informed the Madras high court that 2
MAY 25, 2021
Chennai: The Centre on Monday informed the Madras high court that 2.16 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine would be made available by the end of the year for every Indian to be fully vaccinated.

This submission was recorded during a suo moto case being heard by the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy on Covid-19 preparedness in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Additional Solicitor-General R Shankaranarayanan informed the court that the possible disruption due to Cyclone Yaas has been taken into consideration by the central government in terms of oxygen supply for Covid patients.

However, the court said that the future of allocation of vaccines for Tamil Nadu appeared disappointing. The Centre in its affidavit maintained that the allocation is based on the population of a state but the court suggested revisiting such criteria and rather looking at objective factors such as a high positivity rate. “However, there is hope that vaccines would be available in great numbers upon various manufacturing units augmenting their production facilities,” the court said.

The Centre has also indicated that measures have been put in place to manufacture the drugs that are in short supply to treat cases of mucormycosis. The case was adjourned to May 27.

