22 Covid deaths reported from Manipur
22 Covid deaths reported from Manipur

IMPHAL: Manipur on Tuesday recorded one of the highest single-day total fatalities, 22 Covid 19 patients in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s Covid 19 death toll to 1309, a government official said
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 12:29 AM IST
The victims are from Imphal West (5), Kakching (5), Bishnupur (4), Imphal East (3), Chandel (2), Churachandpur (1), Thoubal (1) and Kangpokpi (1)districts.

The state reported 796 new Covid-19 positive cases, taking the state’s total infection tally to 79,417. The total number of active cases have increased to 7,706.

The new positive cases were detected from 15 districts in the state, the maximum from Imphal East (199), Imphal West (165) and Churachandpur (120).

On the other hand, with 588 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total number of recovered Covid-19 cases in Manipur reached 70,402. Thus, Manipur’s recovery rate stands at 88.64%, the government official said.

As of Tuesday, 9,67,449 people have been tested for Covid-19 while 7,04,532 persons were screened at the entry points of the state at the various testing centres in the state, it said.

So far the state has given 8,90,643 doses of Covid vaccines including 7,94,672 first and 95,971 second doses to the residents.

Meanwhile, the Manipur police on Tuesday detained 140 persons across the state for violating health protocols and released them after giving warning. An amount of 45,300 was also collected as fine.

