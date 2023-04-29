Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 22 snakes, 1 Chameleon found in woman's bag at Chennai airport; arrested | Video

22 snakes, 1 Chameleon found in woman's bag at Chennai airport; arrested | Video

ByKanishka Singharia
Apr 29, 2023 09:53 PM IST

The woman was arrested by the customs department on her arrival from Kuala Lumpur.

At least 22 snakes of different species, and one Chameleon were recovered from a woman passenger's bag at Chennai airport. The passenger had arrived from Malaysia on Friday. A video from the airport showed officials taking out the snake using a long rod while some wriggling out of the crates on the floor.

A female passenger, who arrived from Kuala Lumpur, was intercepted at Chennai airport.

The woman was arrested by the customs department on her arrival from Kuala Lumpur. "On 28.04.23, a female pax who arrived from Kuala Lumpur by Flight No. AK13 was intercepted by Customs. On examination of her checked-in baggage, 22 Snakes of various species and a Chameleon were found & seized under the Customs Act, 1962 r/w Wildlife Protection act, 1972," tweeted Chennai Customs.

Earlier in January, in a similar incident, 45 ball pythons, three marmosets, three-star tortoises and eight corn snakes were recovered by the Customs department of Chennai Airport, the officials said.

According to the customs official, 45 ball pythons, three marmosets, three-star tortoises and eight corn snakes were recovered after two unattended bags found near the baggage claim belt of a pax who arrived from Bangkok were examined on January 11.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens....view detail

Topics
bangkok chameleon chennai airport kuala lumpur malaysia
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP