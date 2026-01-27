22-year-old tailor arrested by Gujarat ATS for plotting targeted killing in UP

A 22-year-old tailor has been arrested in Gujarat’s Navsari district on charges of plotting targeted killings and conspiring to wage a war against the central government, the Gujarat anti-terror squad (ATS) said in a statement. The ATS said Mohammed Abu Bakar, an associate of the tailor, was on the run (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The suspect has been identified as Faizan Shakil Salmani, a native of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh. Salmani had been living in Navsari district’s Zarakwad area.

“The plot involved attacking and killing certain well-known youths in UP with weapons to spread terror, as well as conspiring to separate Kashmir from India through Jihad. To execute this conspiracy, he had stockpiled deadly weapons,” the Gujarat ATS statement claimed.

The ATS statement said it has seized a country-made pistol purchased from UP six months ago and six bullets from Salmani.

The ATS said it had come across an Instagram account that was allegedly operated by Faizan and traced him to Navsari, following which a joint team of ATS and Navsari police conducted a raid and arrested him.

The statement said his phone’s examination revealed digital material supporting banned terrorist organisations Jaish-e-Mohammed and Al-Qaeda, maps portraying Kashmir as separate from India, and lists of individuals marked for killing, and calls for killing them.

Investigators also seized 29 pages of content that promoted extremist ideology, glorified “jihad” and attempted to radicalise youth.

During interrogation, Faizan allegedly said that he joined an online group three months ago where names and photographs of persons accused of insulting the Prophet were circulated with instructions to kill them, and that he forwarded this content.

ATS said Salmani and another person, Mohammed Abu Bakar, conspired to incite violence, and wage a war inspired by Jaish-e-Mohammed and Al-Qaeda.