23-year-old woman kills uncle inside Delhi house, aide kept watch outside: Police

A 60-year-old man was allegedly robbed and killed by his niece and three others inside his house in Delhi’s Rohini area, while one of them kept watch outside on Tuesday evening, police said. Three of them, including the niece, were arrested, police said.

Investigators initially questioned neighbours and locals but couldn’t find anything. They then checked old footage and found the accused had planned the murder for days. (Representational/HT Photo)

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According to police, the deceased, Rakesh Khanna, a cardiac patient who lived with his wife in Rohini sector 3, was alone at his house when his niece and others attacked him and stole ₹1.5 lakhs cash and gold jewellery from his house.

At the time of the incident, his wife was at a local market, police said. Senior police officers said his wife reached home at 8.15pm and found the house ransacked. When she entered her room, she found Khanna lying unconscious on the floor.

“The man was rushed to the hospital by his family members where he was declared dead. The scene was inspected by the local police team in association with the FSL and crime team. Prima facie, investigation showed that at about 7:30pm, three persons entered the house while the fourth associate kept a watch outside,” deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Shashank Jaiswal said.

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Investigators initially questioned neighbours and locals but couldn’t find anything. They then checked old footage and found the accused had planned the murder for days.

“On investigation, it was found that the accused persons had conducted a recce prior to the murder. Footage from August 30 confirmed this. The family members said Rs. 1.5 lakh in cash and certain gold jewellery articles are missing” said the DCP.

Police said they scanned multiple CCTVs and found that a woman was involved, who was later identified as the niece of the deceased.

“The niece, Simran Taneja, 23, was arrested as the main conspirator. She had roped in others to do recce, rob her uncle and kill him” said an officer.

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Taneja is a primary school teacher. Police said they also arrested her associates, Chirag, 23, who’s a gym trainer and Paras, 18, who’s a class 12th student. Police said another accused, a gym owner, is on the run and raids are being conducted to catch him. Police have registered a case of murder and robbery.

“The motive behind the murder, the sequence of events and the planning done by the accused are being ascertained. We are questioning all the accused,” DCP said.