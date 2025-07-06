24-year-old man arrested for kidnapping, raping 13-year-old cousin in Rajasthan

Bharatpur: A 24-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly kidnapping and raping his 13-year-old cousin in Rajasthan’s Dholpur district, police said. She was taken to the hospital for a medical examination and then presented before a magistrate to record her statement. (Representative photo)

The girl was visiting her aunt’s house, where a cousin lured and abducted her.

The minor’s mother approached the police on June 18 to register a complaint against the relative for kidnapping and raping her daughter, Rajakhera police station in-charge Ramkishan Yadav said.

The accused, Harikesh Nishad, had been absconding. He was arrested under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. “He will be presented before the court,” the officer said.