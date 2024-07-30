24-year-old techie gangraped by childhood friend, his cousin in Hyderabad

A 24-year-old software engineer was allegedly raped by two men, including her childhood friend and his cousin, in Hyderabad, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday, citing police. According to the complaint, the two men left the location, and the woman called her brother to inform him of what had happened. (HT File)

In her complaint, the woman said the incident happened when she and her childhood friend, also her former classmate, went to a restaurant-cum-bar in Vanasthalipuram to celebrate her new software job.

After both had consumed alcohol, her friend took her to a room on the restaurant's premises and raped her while she was intoxicated. Following this, the man's cousin entered the room and also raped her.

According to the complaint, the two men left the location, and the woman called her brother to inform him of what had happened.

The PTI report stated that the police registered a case based on the woman's complaint and took her to a hospital for a medical examination. Authorities are working to apprehend the suspects, and the police said the investigation is ongoing.

In another incident, 26-year-old woman raped by bus driver

In a separate incident, a 26-year-old woman passenger was allegedly raped by the driver of a private sleeper bus travelling from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. According to a report by news agency PTI, the woman alerted the police through the 'Dial 100' service just after midnight on Monday while the bus was on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Police intercepted the bus, but when it slowed down near the Mettuguda area, the accused driver managed to escape, a police official reported.

According to the woman, one of the bus drivers allegedly raped her on the moving bus, despite the presence of other passengers, by placing a blanket in her mouth to silence her.

The official added that the driver of the bus at the time was taken into custody for questioning. The woman was later taken to a hospital for examination.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered at the Osmania University police station, and further investigation is ongoing.