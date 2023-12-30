25 Indians from Dubai-Nicaragua flight seeking asylum in France

The case of some 25 Indians who opted to remain in France after a UAE-Nicaragua flight was grounded near Paris on suspicions of human trafficking is being handled according to French procedures, external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Friday. Crew members board the plane grounded by police at the Vatry airport (AFP Photo)

The chartered flight operated by Romania’s Legend Airlines was flying from Dubai to Nicaragua with 303 Indians, including several unaccompanied minors, when it was grounded during a technical halt at Vatry airport near Paris on December 21 after French authorities received an anonymous tip-off about suspected human trafficking.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

A total of 276 Indians returned from France earlier this week, while about 25 others opted to remain there to seek asylum, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Asked about the matter during a regular media briefing, Bagchi said most of the Indians on the flight had returned to Mumbai following the intervention of the Indian embassy in France and the provision of consular assistance.

“A few Indians – I don’t have the exact numbers, could be about 25 – stayed back there and I would have to refer you to the French authorities...because the cases are being dealt with by French authorities as per their local laws,” he said.

“I think for reasons of privacy, as well as our lack of knowledge of French procedures, I would rather leave it at that. But my focus would be on [the fact] that most of the passengers are now back in India,” he added.

If the Indians who had remained in France require any help, India would extend consular assistance to them, Bagchi said.

According to reports, the Indians who opted to remain in France have been given eight days by French authorities to decide on a future course of action. French authorities are also questioning two people who were on the flight on suspicions of involvement in human trafficking.