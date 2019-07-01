25 killed after bus plunges into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar

At least 25 people were killed and 13 others were injured when an overloaded mini bus veered off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning.

“Though exact details have not come to us but 25 people are feared dead and many others have been injured. Rescue teams have been dispatched to the site of mishap,” said a police officer from Police control room in Kishtwar district headquarters.

Kishtwar is around 230 Kms from Jammu.

The accident took place around 7.50 am in Keshwan area of the hilly district.

“Twenty five persons are feared dead while many others were injured, five of them critically when a mini bus bearing registration number JK 17/6787 met with an accident in Keshwan area of Kishtwar district on Monday. The accident took place near Sirgwari,” said a local.

Locals were the first responders to the accident. The injured have been shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar, the local added.

However, Kishtwar SSP, Shakti Pathak, did not divulge the exact count of dead and said the police were still in the middle of rescue operations.

On June 27, 11 students from Poonch died in a road accident on Mughal Road when an overspeeding Tempo Traveller skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge. Among the 11 dead, nine were girls.

The students were on an excursion from Surankote tehsil in Poonch district to Mugal road.

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 09:25 IST