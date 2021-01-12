25 states/UTs have less than 5,000 active Covid-19 cases: Health ministry

The Union health ministry on Tuesday said that 25 states/Union Territoriess have less than 5,000 active cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The ministry also said that India has recorded 12,584 new cases of coronavirus, the lowest in around seven months, taking the country's Covid-19 caseload to 1,04,79,179. The death toll increased to 1,51,327 with 167 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,01,11,294 pushing the national Covid-19 recovery rate to 96.49 per cent, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent. The Covid-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh.

There are 2,16,558 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.07 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The ministry also said that the total number of persons found positive with UK variant strain of Covid-19 is 96 and there has been no addition in the last 24 hours.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 18,26,52,887 samples have been tested up to January 11 with 8,97,056 samples being tested on Monday.

The 167 new fatalities include 40 from Maharashtra, 20 from Kerala, 16 from West Bengal, 15 from Chhattisgarh and 13 from Delhi.

A total of 151327 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 50,101 from Maharashtra followed by 12,228 from Tamil Nadu, 12,144 from Karnataka, 10,691 from Delhi, 9,957 from West Bengal, 8,504 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,131 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,447 from Punjab.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

