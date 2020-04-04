e-paper
259 of 386 Covid-19 cases in national capital have Markaz link: Delhi health minister

Jain said that the administration has quarantined around 600 people associated with the Markaz in the past two days.

india Updated: Apr 04, 2020 12:18 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The number of positive Covid-19 cases in the national capital is third highest in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.(Biplov Bhuyan/ Hindustan Times)
         

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said that as many as 386 people have been tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi of which 259 are from Markaz in Nizamuddin.

Jain said that the administration has quarantined around 600 people associated with the Markaz in the past two days.

“We are trying to trace all contacts,” the minister added.

Jain also talked about the shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

“We have only 7000-8000 PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits left in our stock which will last 2-3 days. We’ve demanded 50,000 PPE kits on an urgent basis,” the minister told news agency ANI.

The number of positive Covid-19 cases in the national capital is third highest in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Health updated the Covid-19 cases in the country to 2,902 including 2,650 active cases, 183 patients who have recovered and 68 fatalities.

With 423 Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra has registered the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. Tamil Nadu has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country with 411 patients.

The coronavirus pandemic has infected over a million people across the globe and has claimed nearly 60,000 lives.

While the original epicentre, China, is slowly limping back to recovery, the virus continues to wreak havoc in Europe and in the United States. On Saturday, China mourned those in the country who lost their lives in the battle against coronavirus. The country observed a nationwide three-minute silence.

