Covid-19 statewise tally: Tamil Nadu, Delhi outnumber coronavirus cases in Kerala

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 11:41 IST

India on Saturday entered the eleventh of the 3-week coronavirus lockdown. On Saturday, the health ministry updated the number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 2,902 including 2,650 active cases, 183 patients who have recovered and 68 fatalities.

Maharashtra continues to be on the top of the coronavirus tally with over 400 active cases. The national capital saw a dramatic rise in Covid-19 cases and now stands with over 350 cases outnumbering Kerala.

Here’s the statewise breakup of coronavirus cases in the country.

Maharashtra

With 423 Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra has registered the highest number coronavirus cases in the country. The state has recorded 19 deaths so far while 42 patients have recovered.

Tamil Nadu

In a dramatic turn of events, the southern state has seen a rapid rise in the Covid-19 cases which now stand at a whopping 411 - second highest in the country. Tamil Nadu has seen six recoveries and one Covid-19 death.

Delhi

Delhi closely follows with the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. As many as 386 people have tested positive of coronavirus in the national capital. Six people have died from the infection while eight people have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Kerala

With 295 coronavirus cases, Kerala is the fourth most coronavirus-affected state in the country. As per the latest data by the Ministry of Health, Kerala has witnessed two deaths due to Covid-19 while 41 people have successfully recovered.

Rajasthan

The state has 179 positive cases of coronavirus with no reported cases of fatalities. Three patients have recovered from the infection.

Uttar Pradesh

174 people have been infected from Covid-19 in the state. While 19 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, two have died from the infection here.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has witnessed a sudden spike in its Covid-19 cases. 161 positive Covid-19 patients have been reported in the state and one case of recovery. One person has died.

Telangana

158 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported from the state so far. One person has made a recovery from the virus while seven people have died from Covid-19.

Karnataka

The state has recorded 128 Covid-19 cases and three deaths. 12 people have been cured and discharged.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has reported 104 positive cases of coronavirus. Six people have died from Covid-19 here.

Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state has registered 95 coronavirus cases and 0 recoveries so far. Nine people have died from the infection in the state.

Jammu and Kashmir

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen the number of Covid-19 patients rising to 75. Two people have died from the infection while three were cured.

Haryana and Punjab

The neighbouring states have 49 and 53 Covid-19 cases respectively. While 5 people have died in Punjab, Haryana has seen no deaths. Twenty four people have recovered from Covid-19 in Haryana, one in Punjab.

Sixty three people have been affected by the Sars-CoV-2 virus in West Bengal. There have been three deaths and three recoveries in the state. In Chandigarh, 18 people have contracted the Covid-19 disease. Andaman has recorded 10 coronavirus cases. Chhattisgarh has recorded nine cases of coronavirus, and three people have recovered. In Bihar, 29 people have tested positive for coronavirus, one has died.

Uttarakhand has 16 coronavirus patients, two patients have recovered from the infection. Goa has reported six cases of Covid-19 disease. Himachal Pradesh has six cases, one patient has died and one has recovered. Odisha has five Covid-19 positive patients and Pondicherry has reported five cases, one has recovered.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

India is under a 21-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown announced by PM Modi to break the chain of Covid-19 infection in the country. In a video message released on Friday, the Prime Minister appreciated the discipline shown by the citizens during the lockdown. The 21-day lockdown will end on April 14.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.