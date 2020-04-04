Delhi hospital staff come in contact with 2 Covid-19 patients,108 quarantined

india

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 12:13 IST

More than 100 members, including doctors and nurses, of Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital have been quarantined after they came in contact with two people, who tested positive in their second test for Covid-19.

A spokesperson of the hospital said of the 108 members, 85 have been placed under home quarantine and 23 are in the hospital.

The spokesperson said that two patients came to the hospital’s fever clinic, with no other symptoms, about three to four days ago.

“As per hospital policy all fever cases are being referred for Covid-19 testing. After their reports returned positive for Covid-19, the hospital has quarantined everyone who came in contact with them,” the official said.

“One hundred and eight staffers in all, 23 of them who were in direct contact have been quarantined in hospital, and the rest have been placed under home quarantine, as a measure of abundant precaution”.

The spokesperson added that one of them had to be taken to the intensive care unit (ICU) and that a lot of staff who came in contact with the Covid-19 patients did not have personal protection equipment (PPE).