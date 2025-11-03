25-year-old MBA graduate found dead in North Bengaluru apartment. Suicide suspected: Report

In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old woman was found dead in her rented apartment in Gayatri Nagar, North Bengaluru, after neighbours reported a foul smell coming from her flat. Police said the woman, an MBA graduate from Davangere, was discovered in a decomposed state, hanging from the ceiling of her room. The woman's family reported her missing days before her body was found in Bengaluru. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ALSO READ | Spot someone littering? Record a video and earn ₹250 in Bengaluru’s new clean-street drive: Report

The victim had been living alone in the city for the past year and a half while working for a private company, said a report by the NDTV. Her family, who resides in Davangere, had reportedly been unable to reach her for several days. Concerned, they contacted the house owner, who opened the door, which was locked from the inside, and found her body.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru office horror: How simple ‘light turn-off’ request at 1 AM by manager led to his murder

Officers from the Subramanyanagar Police Station arrived at the scene and conducted a preliminary inquiry. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide, adding that the woman had been battling depression for some time.

Investigators believe she may have died several days before her body was discovered, though the exact time of death will be determined only after a post mortem examination. Her mobile phone has been seized and will be sent to the forensic science laboratory for further analysis.

ALSO READ | How a Bengaluru metro commuter and station staff helped reunite 6-yr-old lost girl with her mother

The police have registered a case and are continuing their investigation to understand the circumstances leading up to her death.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290; Sahai Helpline: 080 2549 7777; Cadambams: 096111 94949; iCALL: 9152987821)

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.