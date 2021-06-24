25-yr-old gunned down by terrorists in Srinagar

Srinagar: A 25-year-old shop owner shot dead by terrorists in Habbakadal locality of Srinagar on Wednesday evening, police said.

The victim, identified as Umar Nazir Bhat of Kelashpora, received gunshot injuries to the chest as terrorists opened fire at him inside his mobile shop at Main Chowk in Old City at around 8.15 pm, police said.

“He received critical gunshot injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital for the treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries,” said IGP Vijay Kumar.

Kumar added that the investigation into the matter was in progress and officers continue to work to establish the circumstances that lead to the terrorist attack.

“The area has been cordoned off and search in the area is going on,” he said.

He said the recent “innocent killings” of civilians and local policemen are being committed by local terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba on the instruction of terrorist Abbas Sheikh.

“They have been indulging in the terror crimes for money being paid by Pakistani handlers. These terrorists are falsely labelling these innocent people as informers…,” the IGP said.

On Tuesday, a police officer was killed in a suspected terrorist attack on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Officials said that Inspector Pervaiz Ahmad, who worked with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) wing of J&K police, was fired upon critically at Nowgam near his home.

He was rushed to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital in the old city where doctors declared him ‘dead on arrival’.