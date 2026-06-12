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25-yr-old gym owner shot dead in Hansi; gang rivalry suspected

A gym owner, Kapil Redhu, was shot dead in Haryana's Hansi; a woman was injured. A gang member claimed responsibility, alleging Redhu was a conspirator.

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 06:44 am IST
By Neeraj Mohan, Rohtak
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A 25-year-old gym owner was shot dead and a young woman injured after two motorcycle-borne assailants fired indiscriminately near Fawwara Chowk (Fountain Chowk) in Haryana’s Hansi town on Thursday morning, police said. The attackers fired around 10 rounds at close range before fleeing, police added.

25-yr-old gym owner shot dead in Hansi; gang rivalry suspected

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Kapil Redhu, was a resident of Jind district and ran a gym near Hansi’s Krantikari Chowk. “On Thursday, around 5.30am, Redhu was conducting a morning workout session with a group of clients on the steps outside a row of shops near Fawwara Chowk when two men arrived on a motorcycle and fired multiple shots from close range, hitting Redhu in the head and back. He collapsed on the spot and succumbed to his injuries,” a police officer said.

A woman participating in the workout session, identified as Shikha, sustained minor injuries and was rushed to a private hospital in Hisar.

Meanwhile, a social media post by a man identifying himself as Hari Boxer—allegedly associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang— claimed responsibility for the killing. The post alleged that Redhu was a conspirator in the February 2025 firing incidents in Shekhpura and Dhani Puriya. Police said Redhu was never named as an accused in those cases.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeraj Mohan

Neeraj Mohan is a correspondent, covering Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Yamunanagar districts of Haryana.

Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
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