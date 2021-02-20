IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 26 detained at rally against farm laws in Maharashtra's Yavatmal
More than 100 people had gathered here under banner Wardha Jilha Shetkari-Kamgar Andolan Samanvyay Samiti.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
More than 100 people had gathered here under banner Wardha Jilha Shetkari-Kamgar Andolan Samanvyay Samiti.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
india news

26 detained at rally against farm laws in Maharashtra's Yavatmal

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, who was scheduled to hold a 'Maha Panchayat' at the venue, cancelled his visit. The Yavatmal district administration had denied permission twice to hold the rally at Azad Maidan in light of Covid-19 restrictions.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:06 PM IST

At least 26 workers of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) were detained on Saturday, as they reached Azad Maidan in Yavatmal city of eastern Maharashtra to protest against the Centre's new farm laws without permission from the district administration.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, who was scheduled to hold a 'Maha Panchayat' at the venue, cancelled his visit.

The Yavatmal district administration had denied permission twice to hold the rally at Azad Maidan in light of Covid-19 restrictions.

The rally began from Butibori in Nagpur and proceeded to Wardha, where representatives of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha Tejbir Singh and Guru Amanjit Singh addressed the protestors.

At least 39 social organisations had arranged a public gathering to welcome Tikait at Bajaj Square, where an agitation has been going on since the last 67 days to support farmers protesting at Delhi border for repeal of the three new farm laws.

More than 100 people had gathered here under banner Wardha Jilha Shetkari-Kamgar Andolan Samanvyay Samiti.

Subsequently, protestors reached Azad Maidan in Yavatmal and raised slogans against the Central government, amid heavy police deployment.

While no one was allowed to enter the ground, 26 SKM workers were detained and an offence is being registered in this regard, a senior police official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
People got suspicious two days ago when chickens started dying in two farms in Kodiyathur and Vengeri villages prompting authorities to send samples to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal which confirmed the presence of avian flu, officials said. (Image used for representation).(FILE PHOTO.)
People got suspicious two days ago when chickens started dying in two farms in Kodiyathur and Vengeri villages prompting authorities to send samples to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal which confirmed the presence of avian flu, officials said. (Image used for representation).(FILE PHOTO.)
india news

All you need to know about H5N8 strain of avian flu

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:33 PM IST
  • The H5N8 is a sub-type of the Influenza A virus that causes flu-like symptoms in birds and mammals. Before Russia reported its first case of human transmission H5N8 was largely believed to be restricted to birds and poultry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo for representation.(AFP Photo)
File photo for representation.(AFP Photo)
india news

Govt extends special campaign to provide tap water connections in schools

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:29 PM IST
Under the 100-day campaign of the Jal Jeevan Mission, states like Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Telangana have reported provision of tap water in all schools and anganwadi centres, while Punjab has reported provision of piped water supply in all schools, the Jal Shakti ministry said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Externa Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar(MINT)
Externa Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar(MINT)
india news

Time-tested relationship with Maldives poised to take quantum jump: Jaishankar

PTI, Male
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:27 PM IST
The two ministers discussed Covid-19 recovery, various projects being undertaken under Indian assistance, and cooperation in multilateral platforms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal.(HT file)
Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal.(HT file)
india news

CM Sarbananda Sonowal appeals to PM for special exemption to Assam

PTI, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:24 PM IST
The chief minister also requested for the intervention of the ministry of power to explore possibilities of reduction in the tariff for NTPC's Bongaigaon unit for Assam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A municipal worker gives a commuter a penalty for not using a face mask at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai.(AP)
A municipal worker gives a commuter a penalty for not using a face mask at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai.(AP)
india news

Maharashtra: Over 6,000 cases for 2nd consecutive day, 37,000 vaccinated

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:16 PM IST
As many as 2,567 patients were discharged, increasing the tally of recoveries to 19,92,530. Maharashtra's active case count has reached 48,439.
READ FULL STORY
Close
More than 100 people had gathered here under banner Wardha Jilha Shetkari-Kamgar Andolan Samanvyay Samiti.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
More than 100 people had gathered here under banner Wardha Jilha Shetkari-Kamgar Andolan Samanvyay Samiti.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
india news

26 detained at rally against farm laws in Maharashtra's Yavatmal

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:06 PM IST
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, who was scheduled to hold a 'Maha Panchayat' at the venue, cancelled his visit. The Yavatmal district administration had denied permission twice to hold the rally at Azad Maidan in light of Covid-19 restrictions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This photograph provided by the Indian Army, according to them shows Chinese troops dismantling their bunkers at Pangong Tso region in Ladakh.(AP)
This photograph provided by the Indian Army, according to them shows Chinese troops dismantling their bunkers at Pangong Tso region in Ladakh.(AP)
india news

Military commanders discuss further disengagement in eastern Ladakh

By Rahul Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:51 PM IST
  • India’s bold moves on the south bank of Pangong Tso last August boosted the army’s bargaining power during military talks and led to an agreement on disengagement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sameer Khan was arrested by NCB on January 13 for his alleged role in the drugs case in which three persons (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Sameer Khan was arrested by NCB on January 13 for his alleged role in the drugs case in which three persons (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
india news

Drug case: Bail plea of Maha minister's son-in-law rejected

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:03 PM IST
  • Sameer Khan's bail plea was rejected by the court but the detailed order has not been made available as yet, special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A frontline worker receives the dose of Covaxin vaccine, at a hospital in New Delhi on Saturday.(PTI Photo)
A frontline worker receives the dose of Covaxin vaccine, at a hospital in New Delhi on Saturday.(PTI Photo)
india news

Over 5,000 Covid-19 variants in India: Here are more transmissible ones

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 08:53 PM IST
These variants have been discovered after the sudden spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra. All these strains are of A2 type of coronavirus, which is common in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With the portal created by the Government of India for the registration of health care and frontline workers frozen, several such workers of the state willing for vaccination registration have been left behind, the Punjab chief minister said. (HT Photo)
With the portal created by the Government of India for the registration of health care and frontline workers frozen, several such workers of the state willing for vaccination registration have been left behind, the Punjab chief minister said. (HT Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: India has inoculated more than 7.2 mn healthcare workers

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 08:57 PM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress members during a protest march in Dehradun on Saturday(HT PHOTO)
Congress members during a protest march in Dehradun on Saturday(HT PHOTO)
india news

Congress in Uttarakhand protests farm laws, soaring fuel prices

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 08:19 PM IST
  • The Congress accused the BJP of being oblivious to the sufferings of the common people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An Air India Express spokesperson confirmed that “a minor accident” had taken place to the aircraft at the Vijayawada airport and all the passengers are safe. (HT PHOTO)
An Air India Express spokesperson confirmed that “a minor accident” had taken place to the aircraft at the Vijayawada airport and all the passengers are safe. (HT PHOTO)
india news

AI Express flight hits lamp-post on landing at Vijayawada’s Gannavaram airport

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 08:51 PM IST
  • Nineteen of the passengers were Vijayawada-bound, while the remaining 45 were supposed to continue up to Tiruchirappalli.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After the United States and the United Kingdom, India is at the third spot in terms of immunising the number of people.(ANI)
After the United States and the United Kingdom, India is at the third spot in terms of immunising the number of people.(ANI)
india news

Vaccination drive: More than 7.2 million healthcare workers inoculated

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 08:04 PM IST
For frontline workers, a total of 3,611,670 vaccinations has been done till February 20, the health ministry also said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
YSR Congress party general secretary and Rajya Sabha member V Vijay Sai during his padyatra in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)
YSR Congress party general secretary and Rajya Sabha member V Vijay Sai during his padyatra in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)
india news

Andhra govt won’t allow Vizag steel privatisation, says YSRC Rajya Sabha MP

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:36 PM IST
  • The opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) accused YSRC MP Vijay Sai Reddy of double standards for opposing the steel plant' privatisation and alleged that he was playing a secret role in the efforts to sell the plant to South Korea’s POSCO.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A municipal worker penalises commuters for not wearing face masks at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai on Saturday.(AP)
A municipal worker penalises commuters for not wearing face masks at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai on Saturday.(AP)
india news

Maharashtra records 6,281 Covid-19 cases; highest spike in Mumbai since December

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:55 PM IST
The Covid-19 situation in the state takes a worrying turn as the upward trend in fresh cases remains unabated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP