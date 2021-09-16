Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Gujarat cabinet: 27 ministers likely to take oath today
india news

Gujarat cabinet: 27 ministers likely to take oath today

State BJP president CR Patil told reporters in Ahmedabad on Thursday morning that the induction of ministers would take place in the afternoon
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 16, 2021 11:35 AM IST
Bhupendra Patel. (File photo)

As many as 27 ministers are likely to be sworn into Bhupendra Patel’s cabinet on Thursday, a day after the induction was postponed due to alleged infighting in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat.

State BJP president CR Patil told reporters in Ahmedabad on Thursday morning that the induction of ministers would take place in the afternoon.

“There are no issues. Everything is under control,” Patil said when asked about differences within the party over induction. He also refused to speculate on who would be deputy chief minister or whether the post would even exist. Nitin Patel, a powerful Patidar leader, was deputy to Vijay Rupani who resigned as chief minister last Saturday.

Also Read | Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visits flood-hit areas as IMD forecasts more rain

According to reports, cabinet formation at Raj Bhavan was deferred on Wednesday after supporters of some BJP lawmakers arrived there and created a ruckus, tearing up party posters, after learning that their leader was not to be inducted as a minister. Local police said they were supporters of Limbdi MLA Kritisinh Rana.

RELATED STORIES

A BJP legislator, who was a minister in Rupani government, said they protested when they learnt that their names were not on the list send to Governor’s house. “All senior ministers are being dropped and therefore, we had to raise our voice of protest,” the leader said.

On Thursday morning, he said, they expect the party to respect their seniority and induct some of them in the Cabinet. “We are waiting for a response from the party leadership,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bhupendra Patel govt's new ministers to take oath today in Gujarat

Delhi-Katra expressway to be launched in 2 years, says Nitin Gadkari

Odisha: 6 dead in flooding after heavy rains, medium flood expected in Mahanadi

Odisha tops in cases of assault on women with intent to disrobe: NCRB
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
JEE Main Result Live
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP