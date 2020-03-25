e-paper
Home / India News / 277 people evacuated from coronavirus-hit Iran reach Army facility in Jodhpur

277 people evacuated from coronavirus-hit Iran reach Army facility in Jodhpur

india Updated: Mar 25, 2020 11:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Jaipur: A total 277 people evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Iran arrived at the Jodhpur airport in Rajasthan on Wednesday morning.

All passengers are coronavirus negative, said Rohit Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary, health department.

The passengers which include 149 females and 128 males arrived in two Air India aircraft. A preliminary screening was conducted at the airport upon arrival and thereafter the evacuees were shifted to the Army Wellness Facility established in Jodhpur Military Station.

Defence PRO Col Sombit Ghosh said the Army, in coordination with the Rajasthan health authorities and local administration, has made adequate medical and administrative arrangements to cater for their stay and provide prophylactic medical support.

The facility has a dedicated team of Army doctors, who will be constantly monitoring the health parameters of the evacuees for the duration of their stay.

On March 15, 236 evacuees from Iran had arrived in Jaisalmer and are in quarantine at the Army Wellness Centre.

