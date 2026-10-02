Decomposed body of 27-year-old doctor found in Hyderabad apartment, cops suspect foul play as partner missing

A 27-year-old doctor was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a service apartment in Hyderabad’s Hafeezpet area on Friday afternoon, three days after she checked in with a male friend, police said.

Police said they suspect foul play and are treating the case as a potential homicide. (Photo for representation) (PTI)

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The deceased, a paediatrician who recently completed her postgraduate medical training in Warangal 150km away, was found on a bed in an advanced state of decomposition, Miyapur Circle Inspector N Jayaram told HT.

Cops suspect foul play

Police said they suspect foul play and are treating the case as a potential homicide.

Jayaram said the doctor reached Hyderabad from Warangal and checked into the private service apartment at Aditya Nagar three days ago.

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{{^usCountry}} Police discovered the body after the woman’s parents, alarmed that she was not answering her phone, requested the police to check on their daughter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police discovered the body after the woman’s parents, alarmed that she was not answering her phone, requested the police to check on their daughter. {{/usCountry}}

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“Based on the complaint given by the parents, we traced the location and reached the service apartment. On checking the premises, we found the decomposed body of the woman on the bed under suspicious circumstances,” Jayaram said.

Male friend missing for two days

Preliminary inquiries indicated that her male friend hadn’t been seen in the area for the last two days. “We are making efforts to trace him and ascertain the circumstances that led to the doctor’s death,” the inspector said.

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Her parents told the police that she had been in a relationship with the man since her undergraduate days in Mahabubnagar. The relationship continued when she joined the post-graduation course in Warangal.

“Investigations revealed that the doctor and her boyfriend had a dispute over a gold chain she had given to him. Three days ago, he had called her to Hyderabad to discuss the same and both checked into the service apartment, where the incident took place,” Jayaram said.

“We have sent the body of the doctor to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem examination. We shall be able to know the exact cause of the death after the autopsy. Investigation is on,” the inspector said.

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