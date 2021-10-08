Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
28 civilians killed in Kashmir this year

The killings were a result of frustration due to the killing of terrorists, especially their leaderships.
Image for representation. (File photo)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 08:25 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Twenty-eight civilians have been killed in Kashmir this year, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have said amid a series of targeted attacks this week. Seven civilians have been killed in Kashmir since Tuesday and triggered panic in the region. “Out of 28, five persons belong to local Hindu/Sikh community and 2 non-local Hindu labourers,” said inspector general (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar in a statement.

Kumar said the killings were a result of frustration due to the killing of terrorists, especially their leaderships, destruction of their support structures and continuous and effective maintenance of law and order. He added terrorists handlers have changed strategy and started targeting unarmed policemen, civilians, politicians, and now people from minority communities including a woman.

“In all such cases, terrorists have been using pistols. These acts are committed by newly recruited terrorists or those who are about to join terrorist’s rank. In some cases, OGWs (overground workers) have been found directly involved.” Kumar added police were working hard and identifying the terrorists involved. He promised the strictest action. “We have received several leads and are working on them. We have also been launching operations along with security forces. We appeal to the general public especially minority communities not to panic. We have been maintaining peace and a secured environment and will continue to do so.”

