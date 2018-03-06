28 dead, 35 injured as truck carrying wedding guests falls off bridge in Gujarat

As many as 28 people died and 35 others were injured when a truck carrying wedding guests and family fell off a bridge in Gujarat’s Ranghona village in Bhavnagar district early on Tuesday.

The parents of the groom, Vijay Koli, were among the dead.

The vehicle was going from Palitana to Botad for the wedding ceremony and fell off the bridge into dry river bed of Ranghona river.

The injured have been shifted to Bhavnagar’s Sir Takhtsinhji Hospital.

Vijay was travelling in another vehicle while his parents were with the relatives on the truck. The marriage rituals are on as per the schedule.

“The incident happened around 7.30 am. Preliminary reports suggest the driver had lost control of the vehicle,” Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel said, adding that the state government would extend every help possible.