‘2-minute Maggi noodles’: Rajya Sabha MP on debate time allotted for poll body bill

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday took a dig at the time allotted to parliamentarians for debating on the Election Commission of India (ECI) Bill in the house. Comparing it with 2-minute Maggi noodles, the MP said that they have now learnt to put forth their views within two minutes.

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar listens to Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi in the House during the Winter Session of Parliament(HT_PRINT)

She urged that more time could have been given to the legislators to speak about the bill.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she said, “2 minute Maggi noodles is what is advertised, however we have learnt how to make a point in less than 2 minutes, though time allotted could have been more generous but on ECI bill.”

While explaining her stand on the bill, she said, "1) ECI’s role is larger than just free and fair elections, electoral enrollment and maintaining electoral rolls. 2) ECI is also entrusted with adjudication of disputes in political parties. Maharashtra has seen biased decisions hence the 2:1 bill in favour of ruling dispensation is unfair or against democratic, constitutional principles.”

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the legislation on the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners, amid the walkout by opposition marking its objection to the proposed law.

The bill provides for the appointment, qualifications, search committee, selection committee, term of office, salary, resignation and removal, leave, and pension of the Chief Election Commissioner and other election commissioners.

The Supreme Court, in a writ petition, declared that the appointment of CEC and ECs shall be made by the President on the basis of advice tendered by a committee consisting of the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha or leader of the largest opposition party in the House and the Chief Justice of India.

The bill will replace the Election Commission (Conditions of Service of Election Commissioners and Transaction of Business) Act, 1991.