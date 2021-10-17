2mn hectares of tree cover lost in 20 years in India, 3/4th of it in NE

India lost almost 2 million hectares (Mha) of tree cover between 2001 and 2020, a decrease of nearly 5% since 2000, according to a study of satellite images conducted by researchers at University of Maryland. Seven states in the northeast accounted for three-fourths of that loss, the study found.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In past two decades, India’s northeastern states accounted for 76.7% of the 1.93 Mha of lost tree cover, showed research done at University of Maryland in the United States using over a million satellite images.

“Tree cover loss is not the same as deforestation. Tree cover can refer to trees in plantations as well as natural forests, and tree cover loss is the removal of tree canopy due to human or natural causes, including fire,” said the study released by Global Forest Watch, an open data initiative of non-profit World Resources Institute.

The seven northeastern states were among top 10 states with maximum tree cover loss in past 20 years. Odisha (7th), Kerala (9th) and Chattisgarh (10th) made up the rest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Assam accounted for the highest share of national tree cover loss in past 20 years at 14.1%, the study said. From 2001 to 2020, the state lost 269 kilohectare (kha) of tree cover, equivalent to a 9.8% decrease in the state’s overall tree cover since 2000.

In Assam, two hill districts of Karbi Anglong (97.4 kha) and Dima Hasao (63.2 kha) accounted for the majority share (60%) of tree cover loss. On the other hand, from 2001 to 2012, Assam added 29.9 kha of tree cover, equal to 12% of tree cover gain across India during that period.

The small state of Mizoram, which lost 247 kha of tree cover, contributed 13% of India’s total tree-cover loss. The three districts of Champhai (67.6 kha), Lunglei (46 kha) and Aizawl (42.1 kha) accounted for 63% of the loss. Mizoram’s tree cover gain between 2001 and 2012 was 26.3 kha, the study said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nagaland lost 225 kha of tree cover, which was 11.9% of India’s total loss during that period. Significantly, the state lost 17% of its total tree cover in those 20 years — the sharpest decline in the country. Mon, Tuensang, Mokokchang and Peren districts accounted for 57% of the state’s total loss. Nagaland witnessed 44 kha of tree cover gain from 2001 to 2012.

From 2001 to 2020, Arunachal Pradesh, the largest state in northeast, lost 222 kha of tree cover, which was 11.6% of India’s total loss. The state saw 3.5% decline in its tree cover in that period.

The districts of West Siang, Lohit, Changland, Longding and Lower Dibang Valley accounted for 51% of Arunachal’s total loss. The state gained 47.8 kha of tree cover from 2001 to 2012.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With a loss of 196 kha, Manipur was the 5th highest contributor of tree-cover loss among all states, accounting for 10.3% of the total. There was a 12% decrease in the state’s tree cover in past 20 years.

Charachandpur and Tameglong districts contributed 52% of the total loss. The state gained 33.8 kha of tree cover from 2001 to 2012, which was 13% of the country’s total gain in that period.

Meghalaya lost 195 kha of tree cover in past 20 years, which was 10.3% of the country’s overall loss. The state lost 12% of its tree cover in that period and the three districts of South Garo Hills, East Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills were responsible for 56% of that. Meghalaya gained 19.1 kha of tree cover from 2001 to 2012.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With 102 kha of tree cover loss (or 5.5% of India’s total loss), Tripura was the lowest contributor among the northeastern states to the national figure. But from 2001 to 2020, the state lost 15% of its tree cover, the second highest after Nagaland (17%). Dhalai and South Tripura districts accounted 53% of the state’s total loss. The state gained just 1.18 kha of tree cover from 2001 to 2012.