Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 2nd Sunday lockdown in Tamil Nadu today; existing Covid curbs extended till Jan 31
india news

2nd Sunday lockdown in Tamil Nadu today; existing Covid curbs extended till Jan 31

Barring flights, suburban and other train operations, bus and other public transport services, including the Metro rail, has been suspended during the Sunday lockdown. 
Chennai wears a deserted look as Tamil Nadu observed weekend lockdown on January 9, 2022(AFP)
Published on Jan 16, 2022 06:39 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Tamil Nadu will be placed under a complete lockdown on Sunday in view of the rising cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The government has been reimposing a Sunday lockdown in the state since January 9.

As part of restrictions, restaurants are allowed to offer only take away services from 7 am-10 pm and food delivery is allowed too. Essential services workers are allowed to continue their routine work.

On January 9, the state woke up to deserted arterial roads, bylanes, markets and malls, and other public places.

Barring flights, suburban and other train operations, bus and other public transport services, including the Metro rail, has been suspended. People are allowed to attend family functions, including marriages, during the Sunday lockdown. According to the state government, only 100 people are allowed to attend marriages.

The existing Covid-19 restrictions in Tamil Nadu, including the closing of schools from classes 1 to 9, kindergarten, coaching centres and limited seating capacity in public transport, have been extended to January 31.

RELATED STORIES

Tamil Nadu is also observing a night curfew from January 6 between 10 pm-5 am.

Since January 14-18, all places of worship have been shut across the state to prevent crowding.

In view of the mid-January Pongal (harvest) festival, the government has allowed travel in state-run buses with 75% occupancy to enable people to travel to their native districts.

The daily coronavirus disease daily in Tamil Nadu continued an upward trend with a high of 23,978 cases on Saturday. This is the second straight day that the daily infections were above the 23,000-mark. As many as 11 patients died and nearly 11,000 patients were discharged on Saturday, taking the cumulative count of deaths and recoveries to 36,967 and 27,47,974, respectively. The active cases in the state stand at 1,31,007.

According to the Union health ministry, Tamil Nadu along with seven others states has emerged as states of concern with high Covid-19 cases and positivity rate.

(With agency inputs)

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus ‪tamil nadu‬
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Army Day 2022
RRB NTPC Result 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP