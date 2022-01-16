2nd Sunday lockdown in Tamil Nadu today; existing Covid curbs extended till Jan 31

Tamil Nadu will be placed under a complete lockdown on Sunday in view of the rising cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The government has been reimposing a Sunday lockdown in the state since January 9.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As part of restrictions, restaurants are allowed to offer only take away services from 7 am-10 pm and food delivery is allowed too. Essential services workers are allowed to continue their routine work.

On January 9, the state woke up to deserted arterial roads, bylanes, markets and malls, and other public places.

Barring flights, suburban and other train operations, bus and other public transport services, including the Metro rail, has been suspended. People are allowed to attend family functions, including marriages, during the Sunday lockdown. According to the state government, only 100 people are allowed to attend marriages.

The existing Covid-19 restrictions in Tamil Nadu, including the closing of schools from classes 1 to 9, kindergarten, coaching centres and limited seating capacity in public transport, have been extended to January 31.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tamil Nadu is also observing a night curfew from January 6 between 10 pm-5 am.

Since January 14-18, all places of worship have been shut across the state to prevent crowding.

In view of the mid-January Pongal (harvest) festival, the government has allowed travel in state-run buses with 75% occupancy to enable people to travel to their native districts.

The daily coronavirus disease daily in Tamil Nadu continued an upward trend with a high of 23,978 cases on Saturday. This is the second straight day that the daily infections were above the 23,000-mark. As many as 11 patients died and nearly 11,000 patients were discharged on Saturday, taking the cumulative count of deaths and recoveries to 36,967 and 27,47,974, respectively. The active cases in the state stand at 1,31,007.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the Union health ministry, Tamil Nadu along with seven others states has emerged as states of concern with high Covid-19 cases and positivity rate.

(With agency inputs)