Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 2nd terrorist killed in J&K encounter is Sameer Dar, chargesheeted for Pulwama attack
india news

2nd terrorist killed in J&K encounter is Sameer Dar, chargesheeted for Pulwama attack

According to sources, Sameer Ahmad Dar was Jaish's local recruit and was active since 2018.
By Shishir Gupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 09:15 PM IST
Both the terrorists killed on Saturday in the encounter were involved in 2019's Pulwama attack. (PTI Photo/File)

The encounter in J&K on Saturday in which two top Jaish terrorists were gunned down brought a somewhat closure to 2019's Pulwama attack as both of them were involved in the 2019's attack on security forces. While one was identified as Abu Saifullah aka Adnan, Ismail and Lamboo, the other was later identified as Sameer Dar, the cousin of Pulwama attacker Adil Ahmad Dar. Both Sameer and Saifullah were chargesheeted by the National Investigation Agency. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said there were 19 terrorists accused in the Pulwama terror attack. Out of them, eight have been killed in encounters, seven have been arrested and four are still absconding.

According to sources, Sameer Ahmad Dar was Jaish's local recruit and was active since 2018. In 2018, Sameer left his home in Pulwama for Kashmir University following which his family also filed a missing report. His photo with "illegal weapons" also went viral on social media. He was operating in South Kashmir along with Saifullah.

Apart from his involvement in the Pulwama attack in which 40 security personnel were killed, Sameer was part of "anti-national demonstrations" in the funeral of terrorists, and thereby "jeopardising national security and provoking youth for law and order in that area".

The Jaish terrorist was active in recent months. In June, Sameer Dar and his associates attacked SPO Fayaz Ahmad at the Hariparigam area of Awantipora, killing Ahmad, his wife and daughter. On July 24, Sameer and his associates killed one Javaid Ahmed Malik, son of Ghulam Mohammad Malik at Lurgam Tral, sources said.

Saifullah ail Alvi, the IED expert, was from the family of JeM chief Masood Azhar and had trained the suicide bomber, Adil Dar, who carried out the Pulwama attack.

Saturday's encounter took place in the forest area of Namibian and Marsar and the general area of Dachigam in Pulwama. Security forces had inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

"Firstly, it brings closure to the Pulwama incident because he was one of the masterminds for having trained a local youth Adil (Dar) who eventually blew himself up in the IED attack. Ever since, he has been responsible to continue to train people in making IED and deployment of IEDs against the security forces," an Army officer said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pulwama terror attack jammu and kashmir police encounters in kashmir
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephants ‘plot’ a milk heist. Watch adorable video

Woman bags world record title for her mouth gap. Watch video

'Mail from Mars’ brings new images of the Red Planet. Seen viral pics yet?

Giant panda cub balances ball on his paws in an adorable way. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP