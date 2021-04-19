Home / India News / 2nd wave may lead to greater uncertainty: Niti Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
2nd wave may lead to greater uncertainty: Niti Aayog's Rajiv Kumar

Acknowledging that the present situation has become far more difficult than it was in the past, Niti Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar remained hopeful that the country’s economy will grow 11 per cent in the current fiscal ending March 31, 2022.
India was on the verge of defeating Covid-19 some new strains from the UK and other countries made the situation far more difficult this time, according to Kumar. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

The country needs to prepare for “greater uncertainty” in terms of consumer as well as investor sentiments due to the second wave of coronavirus infections, and the government will respond with fiscal measures as and when required, Niti Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Sunday.

While acknowledging that the present situation has become far more difficult than it was in the past, Kumar remained hopeful that the country’s economy will grow 11 per cent in the current fiscal ending March 31, 2022. According to Kumar, India was on the verge of defeating Covid-19 some new strains from the UK and other countries made the situation far more difficult this time.

“Apart from their direct impact on some sectors like the services sector, the second wave will increase the uncertainty in the economic environment which can have wider indirect effects on economic activities. We need to prepare for greater uncertainty,” said Kumar.

