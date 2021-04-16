2nd wave of Covid-19: What Centre is doing to meet high demand for medical oxygen from these 12 states

The demand for medical oxygen has reached its peak amid the raging second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. Patients with mild symptoms of Covid-19 do not need medical oxygen but as the country is seeing an uptick in the number of critical patients, the demand is at its all-time high. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reviewed the oxygen availability situation and suggested increasing oxygen production of each plat according to their capacity.

Why medical oxygen more in demand now than in the first wave

The second wave is proving to be more dangerous than the first wave of the pandemic. The country is recording over two lakh fresh infections in the past two days. The situation is worsening at a rapid growth in a number of states.

Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan have been identified as high-burden states with a high demand for medical oxygen. Gujarat, Karnataka and Rajasthan are some of the oxygen-producing states, which are meeting the requirement of the high-demand states.

Steps Centre has taken

> According to the Centre, the country has a daily production capacity of 7,127 metric tonne of medical oxygen. Apart from this, the surplus oxygen available with steel plants is also being diverted for medical purpose. For example, Maharashtra used oxygen from JSW, Chhattisgrah from SAIL etc.

> On April 12, the medical oxygen consumption was 3,843 metric ton, which is 54 per cent of the daily production capacity. The demand will go up in the coming days and the preparations are being done keeping the projected demand in mind.

> 162 pressure swing Adsorption plants, which were earlier sanctioned under PM-Cares Fund, are being closely reviewed for early completion.

> 100 hospitals in remote locations will be identified for sanction for installation of such PSA plants.

> India will also import 50,000 metric tonne of medical oxygen, and the tender will be floated soon. The ministry of external affairs has been asked to explore import options through its missions abroad.

> States have been asked to ensure there is no wastage.

> The Centre will also map the supply chain of medical oxygen.

> There will be no restriction in the transport of medical oxygen. Plants filling cylinders will be allowed to work 24x7.