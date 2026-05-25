3 AIADMK MLAs' resignations accepted while EPS alleges ‘horse-trading’ by Vijay's TVK: What next for the rebels?

Even as AIADMK chief Edapaddi K Palaniswami (EPS) alleged “horse-trading” and “backstabbing”, Tamil Nadu assembly speaker JCD Prabhakar on Monday accepted the resignations of three of his party's MLAs, Sathyabama, Maragatham Kumaravel, and Jayakumar, among those who had recently rebelled to support the new government led by actor-politician and now-CM Vijay's party TVK. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (known as EPS) during the floor test earlier this month for Vijay's government. (PTI File Photo)

They are set to join the TVK formally, and may be its candidates in bypolls that'll now be held for their seats.

Speaking to reporters, the speaker said that the resignations were found to be in order as per rules and were submitted in person.

Sathyabama is MLA from Dharapuram MLA; M Kumaravel from Madhuranthakam; and Jayakumar from Perundurai.

"MLAs must submit their resignation letters in their own handwriting and present them personally. If this procedure is not followed, an inquiry may be conducted. As they submitted the letters directly in person, a decision was taken immediately," speaker JCD Prabhakar said, as per news agency PTI.

AIADMK breakup continues The three MLAs were part of the rebel faction led by senior AIADMK leaders C Ve Shanmugam and S P Velumani that had voted for Vijay's government in the trust vote held earlier this month.

Soon after meeting the speaker, the three MLAs called on TVK minister Aadhav Arjuna, fuelling speculation that they are set to join the ruling C Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

Bypolls to their seats are likely to be held along with Trichy East, from where Vijay tendered his resignation after winning two seats.

Speaker on AIADMK ‘defections’ To a larger question regarding the status of the 25 AIADMK MLAs who voted in support of TVK despite claims of a party whip by the EPS-led official party, the speaker said, “All petitions are currently pending, and I will examine them and announce a decision later. There is no deadline for announcing who the party whip is. I will review the matter and make an official announcement in due course.”

On the "horse-trading" allegations made by EPS, Prabhakar said, “I can only examine whether the submitted letters comply with the rules or not. I cannot comment on what happens outside.”

EPS reacts “The AIADMK has braved many back-stabbings and betrayals to serve the public,” AIADMK chief EPS said on the resignation of the three MLAs.

He slammed the resignations as “pre-planned conspiracy”, and dubbed it “horse-trading”.

The party has been in relative disarray since the death of its leader J Jayalalithaa in 2016.

After the recent assembly poll results, in which it stood third behind TVK and DMK with 47 seats, over two dozen MLAs favoured giving outside support to the Vijay-led administration. Outside support would mean stability for the regime but no AIADMK role or responsibility in the ministry.

Vijay did not have enough numger on his own and needed support from smaller parties.

Open defiance The divisions became public when senior leaders Shanmugam and Velumani, both former ministers, skipped the EPS-chaired meetings along with their supporting MLAs.

On the day of the trust vote, 25 AIADMK MLAs voted for the new regime, meaning a comfortable cushion for the TVK's alliance.

Breaking up the party would, at least, need two-thirds of the MLAs to switch. The matter of their alleged defiance of EPS-led party whip is now before the speaker. The three MLAs who quit can technically recontest and try to win their seats for the TVK, skirting the defection issue for now.

Shanmugam's inclination towards the TVK hardened reportedly after the buzz that rival DMK was making backchannel overtures to some sections of the AIADMK to form an unprecedented alliance. This was rpeortedly being brokered by the BJP, the AIADMK ally that got just one seat.

The DMK has since denied it ever was exploring an alliance with the AIADMK.

EPS has not shown any sign of stepping aside. He has continued to chair party meetings.

The AIADMK has suffered a string of electoral setbacks since Jayalalithaa's death, and internal trouble has been building for some time. In September 2025, EPS removed veteran leader KA Sengottaiyan from all party posts after he publicly demanded the reinstatement of expelled leaders including O Panneerselvam and VK Sasikala, arguing that only a reunified party could take on the DMK. The move apparently backfired, leading to mass resignations and open rebellion within the party.