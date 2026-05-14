Chennai, The AIADMK faction led by senior party leaders C Ve Shanmugam and SP Velumani on Thursday claimed that they had the majority MLAs on their side and accused party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami and his supporting legislators of "defying" its whip regarding the floor test of the TVK government, and sought their disqualification. AIADMK tussle: Shanmugam-Velumani camp seeks disqualification of Palaniswami, others for 'defying' whip on trust vote

C Vijayabaskar, 'whip' of the faction, told reporters that the legislature party is decided based on majority numbers and indicated that the Shanmugam-Velumani faction enjoyed that.

His instruction to vote in favour of the C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government during its confidence vote on Wednesday was duly communicated to all the AIADMK MLAs through Whatsapp and e-mail, he said.

"Of the 47 MLAs, 25 abided by the instruction. As many as 22 party MLAs, including Edappadi Palaniswami, did not comply with the instructions issued by me, who is the whip and went contrary to that. So we have met the Assembly Speaker today and sought their disqualification under the anti-defection law," he said.

"Majority of MLAs under Velumani followed the whip order. So only majority is valid," he said.

Velumani, citing precedents, said that when a split emerges in a party due to difference of opinion, no decisions can be taken; neither can someone be appointed or removed from party posts or the organisation.

"We are clear convene party General Council to discuss the reasons for the poll defeat. He is the general secretary," he said.

Further, hitting out at the party chief, he said his actions pertaining to sacking functionaries from party posts and and making new appointments were "not valid."

"Our intent is to strengthen the party. Bring back those who had gone, who had been sacked from party. Why did MGR star the party to oppose DMK," the former minister said.

Palaniswami's decisions regarding removing people from their party positions are not valid and "they continue in their posts," he added.

The AIADMK chief had removed from party posts, Shanmugam, Velumani and others in the wake of the rift and cross-voting in the TVK government's confidence vote on Wednesday that the ruling party won comfortably.

Meanwhile, Palaniswami met with senior leaders to discuss their next steps.

Amid the simmering tensions in the AIADMK, the party headquarters, Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Maaligai, came under a heavy police security cover, apparently in anticipation of trouble. Violence had broken out and the AIADMK headquarters was targeted and damaged during the heightened differences between Palaniswami and then party leader O Panneerselvam over leadership struggle in 2022.

Speaking to the mediapersons, Shanmugam asserted that his supporting MLAs or senior leaders will not visit AIADMK headquarters unless his group gets justice. "In any situation, I will not come to the head office", he said, adding, "we will also ensure that there will not be any clash between the two groups".

Palaniswami also chaired a meeting with his supporting MLAs at his residence here to counter the rebel group. Large number of AIADMK cadres thronged the former Chief Minister's residence with bouquets to extend their support. Newly appointed office-bearers also called on him.

Meanwhile, Palaniswami's supporter and 'whip' Agri S Krishnamurthy and legislator Thalavai N Sundaram met the assembly speaker JCD Prabhakar seeking action on their complaint seeking disqualification of the rebel MLAs since they did not vote against the government in the floor test on Wednesday in lines with the party directive.

Meanwhile, Palaniswami removed party MLA G Hari from his party posts.

Hari, the Tiruttani MLA, was being "discharged" from party positions, including as Organisation Secretary, the AIADMK chief said in a release. Hari is part of the rebel faction.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.