Delhi Police arrests 3 for buying imported marijuana over dark net using bitcoin

The Delhi Police’s crime branch has arrested three persons for allegedly buying at least 1,873 grams of “imported marijuana” valued at ₹35 lakhs through the dark net using bitcoins, officers aware of the case details said.

“The consignment was ordered on dark net. The chat for the transaction was done using an app in which the chat details were automatically deleted after three days. The payment for the same was done in bitcoins,” a police officer, aware of the case details, said.

Delhi police have pegged the cost of the “imported marijuana” at ₹35 lakh.

“This marijuana is expensive and costs about ₹40-50 thousand per ounce. Price for 28 grams is around ₹40-50 thousand,” the officer added.

Police are yet to share details such as the place from where the marijuana was imported. A police spokesperson said they would reveal details in a press conference later on Wednesday afternoon.

Darknet is a platform for secret networks that use an encrypted channel making it difficult for police and other enforcement agencies to track the users. Over the years, it is commonly used in smuggling drugs.

Delhi police believe this is the first such case in which the darknet was used to smuggle marijuana.

Marijuana is one of the most commonly smuggled drugs in Delhi. Last year, the police had seized over 600 kg of marijuana and about 60 kg heroin.