Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Delhi Police arrests 3 for buying imported marijuana over dark net using bitcoin
india news

Delhi Police arrests 3 for buying imported marijuana over dark net using bitcoin

The Delhi Police’s crime branch has arrested three persons for allegedly buying at least 1,873 grams of “imported marijuana” valued at ₹35 lakhs through the dark net using bitcoins, officers aware of the case details said
Darknet is a platform for secret networks that use an encrypted channel making it difficult for police and other enforcement agencies to track the users. (Shutterstock)
Updated on Nov 10, 2021 02:32 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

The Delhi Police’s crime branch has arrested three persons for allegedly buying at least 1,873 grams of “imported marijuana” valued at 35 lakhs through the dark net using bitcoins, officers aware of the case details said.

“The consignment was ordered on dark net. The chat for the transaction was done using an app in which the chat details were automatically deleted after three days. The payment for the same was done in bitcoins,” a police officer, aware of the case details, said.

Delhi police have pegged the cost of the “imported marijuana” at 35 lakh.

“This marijuana is expensive and costs about 40-50 thousand per ounce. Price for 28 grams is around 40-50 thousand,” the officer added.

Police are yet to share details such as the place from where the marijuana was imported. A police spokesperson said they would reveal details in a press conference later on Wednesday afternoon.

Darknet is a platform for secret networks that use an encrypted channel making it difficult for police and other enforcement agencies to track the users. Over the years, it is commonly used in smuggling drugs.

RELATED STORIES

Delhi police believe this is the first such case in which the darknet was used to smuggle marijuana.

Marijuana is one of the most commonly smuggled drugs in Delhi. Last year, the police had seized over 600 kg of marijuana and about 60 kg heroin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'No need to panic': UP CM Adityanath as Zika virus tally in Kanpur breaches 100

No fuel, ration for unvaccinated people in Aurangabad

11 burnt to death in bus-truck collision in Rajasthan’s Barmer, 22 injured

'Never to wrestle with a pig': Devendra Fadnavis on Nawab Malik's allegations
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
AP EAMCET Counselling 2021
Eng vs NZ Semi Final
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Nawab Malik
Delhi’s air quality
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 3
Nykaa IPO
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP