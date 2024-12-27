3 bodies recovered from lake in Telangana, suicide suspected

Body of a 35-year-old sub-inspector from a lake was recovered on Thursday within hours of pulling out the bodies of a 33-year-old woman constable and a 29-year-old computer operator from the same lake in Kamareddy district, police said, adding that it is yet to be ascertained whether it is a case of suicide. It is not immediately known whether the deceased had died by suicide or accidentally drowned in the lake or whether there was any other foul play, police said (File photo)

Kamareddy district superintendent of police Ch Sindhu Sharma said the incident took place in Sadashivnagar mandal (block). “While the bodies of constable and computer operator were recovered from the lake in the wee hours of Thursday, the body of sub-inspector was fished out on Thursday morning,” Sindhu Sharma said.

“It is not immediately known whether the deceased had died by suicide or accidentally drowned in the lake or whether there was any other foul play. The cause of the death would be known only after getting the autopsy report,” the SP told reporters, adding the investigation was on.

He further said that the sub-inspector was married and had two children while constable was a divorcee. On Wednesday morning, constable had left for home after attending her duties on Wednesday morning. But when she did not reach home till evening, her parents contacted senior police officers.

When the police began tracking her on the basis of her mobile phone signals, they led to the lake in Sadashivnagar mandal late on Wednesday night. Her mobile phone was found on the lake bund. The police also recovered another mobile phone and it belonged to the computer operator working in a cooperative society.

Meanwhile, the police also found another mobile phone, purse, and car a few metres away from the spot. “They were later identified later as that of the SI. The police continued with their search and recovered his body in the morning,” Sharma said.