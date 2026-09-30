Punjab police register 3 FIRs over violence at Lovely Professional University; SIT to probe arson charges

The Punjab police have registered three FIRs against unidentified students on the charges of attempt to murder, robbery and assault on police personnel during violent clashes at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara, and have constituted a separate special investigation team to probe acts of arson, officers aware of the matter said.

Students held a protest at Lovely Professional University in Jalandhar on Sunday. (ANI)

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Internet services in the area resumed on Tuesday after remaining suspended for 24 hours even as the entry of outsiders and media on campus remained restricted, they said.

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Two FIRs were registered at Sadar police station, Phagwara, and one was recorded in Satnampura police station of Kapurthala districts on Monday on the statements by police personnel, the officers said.

Superintendent of Police, Phagwara, Major Singh will lead an 8-member special investigation team (SIT), comprising three SP-level officers.

Probe begins into violence, arson at LPU

Violence erupted on campus on Sunday when a mob vandalised university property, torched police vehicles, and set parts of campus buildings on fire following unverified reports that an outsider had raped a female student. The agitated protesters pelted stones and glass bottles at the police force deployed on the spot. Demonstrators blocked the Amritsar-Delhi National Highway-44 for nearly 12 hours. The highway was reopened at around 12:20am.

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{{^usCountry}} The Kapurthala police had registered a rape case under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against an unnamed person on September 26. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Kapurthala police had registered a rape case under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against an unnamed person on September 26. {{/usCountry}}

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“The university management has been directed to provide all the above mentioned requirements to the SIT for smooth and impartial probe, besides ensuring wholesome coordination and cooperation in the matter,” said a senior official privy to the investigation.

Kapurthala SSP Gaurav Toora said, “Investigation is on and we are verifying every single detail to carry out probe in a professional manner.” “We have gathered some Important leads about those involved in criminal acts of arson and rampage. Since it is volatile and sensitive, all the information could not be shared at this stage,” SSP Toora said.

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Police have directed LPU authorities to hand over technical support personnel, who are well acquainted with the technical database and digital record of the university, including CCTV footages. Police have directed all university staff to remain available for investigation, and no resignation should be accepted without SIT’s approval.

Deep Dive What triggered the violent protests at Lovely Professional University? The protests erupted following unverified reports of a rape incident involving a female student, which circulated among students and sparked unrest. How is the investigation into the LPU violence being conducted? An eight-member special investigation team (SIT) led by Phagwara superintendent of police Major Singh has been formed to probe the violent acts, gather evidence, and identify those involved. Why were internet services suspended at LPU during the unrest? Internet services were suspended to prevent the spread of misinformation and to maintain order during the violent protests that occurred on campus.

Superintendent of Police, Phagwara, Major Singh will lead an 8-member special investigation team (SIT), comprising three SP-level officers.

Violence erupted on campus on Sunday when a mob vandalised university property, torched police vehicles, and set parts of campus buildings on fire following unverified reports that an outsider had raped a female student. The agitated protesters pelted stones and glass bottles at the police force deployed on the spot. Demonstrators blocked the Amritsar-Delhi National Highway-44 for nearly 12 hours. The highway was reopened at around 12:20am.

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The Kapurthala police had registered a rape case under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against an unnamed person on September 26.

“The university management has been directed to provide all the above mentioned requirements to the SIT for smooth and impartial probe, besides ensuring wholesome coordination and cooperation in the matter,” said a senior official privy to the investigation.

Kapurthala SSP Gaurav Toora said, “Investigation is on and we are verifying every single detail to carry out probe in a professional manner.”

“We have gathered some Important leads about those involved in criminal acts of arson and rampage. Since it is volatile and sensitive, all the information could not be shared at this stage,” SSP Toora said.

Police have directed LPU authorities to hand over technical support personnel, who are well acquainted with the technical database and digital record of the university, including CCTV footages. They have also sought a coordinator for the smooth functioning of the investigation, and demanded a list of student committee members .

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Police have directed all university staff to remain available for investigation, and no resignation should be accepted without SIT’s approval.