3 dead, 8 injured in factory explosion in Maharashtra’s Palghar

At least three people have died and eight others have been seriously injured after a boiler exploded and caused a fire at a factory in the Vasai area of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident occurred at around 2.30 pm at the Vasai Cos Power Engineering Limited Company, news agency ANI reported. The sound of the explosion was heard from up to two kilometres away.

As many as 50 employees were working at the factory when the boiler exploded. Fire personnel arrived at the spot to douse the flames.

Speaking to PTI, a district disaster management cell official said, “Three workers were charred beyond recognition. Eight others received severe burn injuries.”

The injured have been shifted to the nearest hospital.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON