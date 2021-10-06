3 dead due to contaminated water; Karnataka CM orders 3L relief

The Karnataka government on Tuesday announced an ex gratia of ₹3 lakh to the families of those who died after drinking contaminated water in a village in the newly created Vijayanagara district recently and also ordered an inquiry into the deaths.

At least three people had died after drinking contaminated water in Makarabbi village in Hoovinahadagali taluk in Vijayanagara district. While two people died on September 23, a 50-year woman succumbed on October 1, district officials said.

According to officials, around 200 people, who fell sick after drinking contaminated water, are being treated in hospitals. Over 50 people whose health condition turned critical have been shifted to various hospitals in the neighbouring districts.

“Our government has taken seriously people dying and falling ill after drinking the contaminated water. I have already said that an inquiry led by IAS officer Munish Moudgil will be conducted. He has to submit the report in a week,” Bommai told reporters

Authorities said three more deaths have been reported in the village, however, are yet to confirm if the deaths were due to water contamination.

.According to the district administration, during the installation of a new pipeline to borewells, old pipes got damaged and sewage water got mixed up with drinking water. Makarabbi village where the tragedy took place has a population of more than 2,000 people.

Talking to the media, taluk health inspector Vinod said that 9 cases of vomiting and loose motion were reported first on August 26, and they were admitted to a nearby hospital. “They responded to the treatment and recovered. A team of officers visited the village and collected three samples of water. Among these, 2 samples report showed that the water is unfit to be used for drinking,” he said.

Later, on September 23, cases of vomiting and loose motion were reported again. The district administration opened a temporary hospital at the village and two ambulances were stationed to shift the patients in case of emergency, he added.

The piped water supply in the village has been stopped since the incident. Water is being provided by tankers and a RO plant has also been established in the village. Action has also been taken to close three bore wells and a well in the village, said officials of the district administration.

The district administration has also opened a temporary hospital in the village and two ambulances were stationed to shift the patients in case of emergency.

The chief minister further said those responsible for sewage water getting mixed with tap water, be it local officers or engineers, will face action.

Expressing sorrow over the tragedy, Bommai said an ex gratia of ₹3 lakh will be given to the families of those who died after consuming contaminated water.

On three deaths due to monkey fever in Afzalpur in Kalaburagi, Bommai said he has asked the district health officers to furnish a report, based on which the relief amount will be announced

Vijayanagara is Karnataka’s newest district, demarcated with a government notification on October 3. Earlier, it was part of Ballari district. The new district was inaugurated by Bommai on October 3.

Inputs from PTI