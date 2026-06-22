15 dead, PM announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh, Yogi cut shorts Aligarh visit: Top points in Lucknow fire

At least 15 people have died while many are reportedly still trapped inside a three-storey building that caught fire on Usha Mehta Marg in Lucknow's Aliganj area on Monday.

At least 15 people have died while many are reportedly still trapped inside a three-storey building that caught fire on Usha Mehta Marg in Lucknow's Aliganj area on Monday.

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After the blaze was brought under control, stretchers were taken into the structure through an adjacent building. Rescue personnel also breached a wall to ease the movement of stretchers into the affected premises.

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22 brought to KGMC, 15 declared dead

A total of 22 people were brought to King George's Medical University (KGMU) following the fire incident. Of them, 15 were declared dead, while seven others sustained injuries and are reported to be in stable condition.

At the site of the accident, the blaze has been brought under control, though rescue operations are still underway.

As the fire was brought under control, stretchers were taken inside through an adjacent building.

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{{^usCountry}} Rescue personnel created a hole in the wall to facilitate the movement of stretchers into the affected structure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rescue personnel created a hole in the wall to facilitate the movement of stretchers into the affected structure. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Major fire at Lucknow coaching centre, several feared trapped as students jump to escape; firefighters rescue cat PM Modi announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Major fire at Lucknow coaching centre, several feared trapped as students jump to escape; firefighters rescue cat PM Modi announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the fire incident in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and extended his condolences to the bereaved families. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the fire incident in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and extended his condolences to the bereaved families. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Anguished by the loss of lives in a fire mishap in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. My condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest," Modi said in a post on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Anguished by the loss of lives in a fire mishap in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. My condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest," Modi said in a post on X. {{/usCountry}}

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He added that "rescue operations are underway and authorities are providing all possible assistance."

The prime minister also announced compensation from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF), saying, "An ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given ₹50,000."

UP CM Yogi Adityanath cuts short his Aligarh visit

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced the cancellation of the remainder of his scheduled visits to Aligarh and Hathras following the fire at a commercial building in Lucknow's Aliganj area.

The chief minister directed Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad and DGP Rajeev Krishna to immediately reach the site, oversee relief and rescue operations, and submit a preliminary report.

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Adityanath also said that upon returning to Lucknow, he would personally visit the scene of the incident and meet the families of the deceased to offer his condolences.

UP deputy CM on Lucknow fire

UP deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said that some students were believed to be trapped inside the building and rescue teams were conducting a room-by-room search.

"Three to four children who managed to come out informed us that some students were still inside the washrooms. We are conducting a room-by-room search, and fire brigade personnel are checking every washroom. So far, there have been no reports of any casualties. Hospitals and ambulances have been placed on alert. Some children who jumped from the building have been taken to hospital for treatment. We will ensure that everyone is evacuated safely," Pathak told reporters.

Visuals emerge from scene

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Visuals from the scene showed firefighters in protective gear climbing the building using ladders from the outside.

Another team was seen trying to gain access through an adjoining building of similar height by creating an opening from the upper side, while other personnel continued efforts to bring the blaze under control.

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