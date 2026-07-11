3 Delhi residents killed, 4 injured after car hits parked canter on UP’s Rampur road

Three Delhi residents were killed and four others were seriously injured after their car rammed into a canter parked along the roadside in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district while they were travelling to Corbett National Park early on Saturday, police said.

Three Delhi residents were killed and four others were seriously injured after their car rammed into a canter parked along the roadside in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district (Representative photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A group of 12 people, all residents of Delhi and employees of a private company, were rewarded with a trip to Corbett National Park after achieving a set target, a police officer privy to the development said, adding that the employees left Delhi for Ramnagar in two cars, with seven people travelling in one vehicle and five in the other.

Police identified the deceased as Abhishek Agnihotri (28), Kartik (32) and Neeraj (31), while Kamal, Shamsuddin, Vishal and Jatin sustained serious injuries. “The injured were initially taken to a community health centre and later referred to the district hospital in Rampur for further treatment,” a police officer said.

Akhilesh, one of their colleagues, said the car that met with the accident had suffered a tyre puncture about one kilometre before the crash site. The occupants got out, changed the tyre and resumed their journey. During the stop, Akhilesh shifted from the ill-fated car to the other vehicle.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} After the two cars resumed their journey, the vehicle carrying Akhilesh moved ahead while the other car fell behind. When the second car failed to catch up for some time, Akhilesh and his colleagues tried to contact its occupants by phone, only to learn that the car had crashed into a canter parked along the roadside on the main road near the Kotwali. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the two cars resumed their journey, the vehicle carrying Akhilesh moved ahead while the other car fell behind. When the second car failed to catch up for some time, Akhilesh and his colleagues tried to contact its occupants by phone, only to learn that the car had crashed into a canter parked along the roadside on the main road near the Kotwali. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Police said the impact of the collision had left the car badly mangled. Locals helped pull the trapped occupants out of the wreckage. They were immediately taken to the community health centre, where doctors declared Abhishek Agnihotri, Kartik and Neeraj dead on arrival, an officer said.

Police reached the spot after being informed about the accident and removed the damaged vehicle to restore traffic on the road.