3 factors behind Covid-19 spike: What Maharashtra state health official says
The reason behind the astronomical rise of daily Covid-19 infections in Maharashtra, after a period of dip, has not been ascertained yet but according to experts, it is not one reason that led to the sudden spike, but a combination of various factors, including the ever-changing nature of the virus. A senior state health official told news agency PTI the nature of the virus, the person who has the virus and is transmitting it to others and the overall environment of an area including weather, pollution, housing structure, are the three factors that play behind the ups and downs of a virus. The same can be applicable to the sudden spike in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, the official said.
Recording a four-month high, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 8,807 cases. On October 21 last year, it had reported 8,142 cases, followed by a steady decline in the number of daily cases. Though the spurt was concentrated only in the Vidarbha region, comprising 11 districts, the rise has now spread to Mumbai and Pune as well.
