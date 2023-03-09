3 injured in major fire at Puri shopping complex, over 100 people rescued

A major fire broke out at a shopping complex in Odisha's Puri district on Wednesday night, gutting almost all shops and injuring three people. The blaze that was first spotted around 9pm in a garment store on the first floor of Laxmi Market Complex on Grand Road soon spread to other shops, reported news agencies. According to the local police, an electrical short-circuit may have started the fire.(ANI)

Ramesh Majhi, chief fire officer, told ANI that twelve fire tenders and 160 fire personnel were deployed at the spot to douse the flames. Around 140 tourists were safely evacuated from the shopping complex located close to the centuries-old Jagannath temple.

The situation is under control and operation to douse off the fire is underway, according to officials.

SK Upadhyay, the director general of fire service, said three personnel engaged in the firefighting operations fell ill in the midst of the heat and the smoke, and had to be taken to the hospital.

Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh said efforts are underway to douse the fire completely.

While the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, an electrical short-circuit may have started the fire, according to the local police.

BJP MLA from Puri Jayant Sarangi claimed that the district administration has failed to ensure the installation of fire safety systems at the hotels and other establishments in the seaside town.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

