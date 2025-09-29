Search
Mon, Sept 29, 2025
3 killed after hit-and-run in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri

PTI |
Published on: Sept 29, 2025 03:28 pm IST

Police said that no eyewitnesses were found at the scene, adding that there is no CCTV camera in the immediate vicinity of the accident site.

Three members of a family were killed when their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Mukundpur flyover on the Outer Ring Road in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said on Monday.

No eyewitnesses were found at the scene, and there is no CCTV camera in the immediate vicinity of the accident site, according to the police.(Hindustan Times/Representational Image)
No eyewitnesses were found at the scene, and there is no CCTV camera in the immediate vicinity of the accident site, according to the police.(Hindustan Times/Representational Image)

A PCR call regarding the accident was received at the Jahangirpuri police station at around 12.05 am, they said. By the time the police reached the spot, all three had succumbed to their injuries.

The deceased were identified as 60-year-old Shahid, his son Faiz (28), and his daughter's son Hamza (12), all residents of north Ghonda in Delhi, a police officer said.

No eyewitnesses were found at the scene, and there is no CCTV camera in the immediate vicinity of the accident site, according to the police. However, teams are scanning the footage from cameras installed along the route to trace the offending vehicle.

A case has been registered at the Jahangirpuri police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, they said.

