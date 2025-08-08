20-year-old man held for shooting dead 15-yr-old girl in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri

NEW DELHI During interrogation, the accused, identified as Aryan alias Raunak, a Class 12 pass-out, told police that he killed the minor because she was pressuring him to get married. (Representative photo)

Days after a 15-year-old girl was shot in Jahangirpuri, allegedly by her boyfriend, the accused was arrested late Wednesday and his 16-year-old aide was apprehended.

A senior police officer said that the accused were held from Mukundpur where they were hiding.

During interrogation, the accused, identified as Aryan alias Raunak, a Class 12 pass-out, told police that he killed the minor because she was pressuring him to get married. “His claims are contrary to what the girl’s family and friends said. They said he was possessive about her, which led to the incident. His claims are being verified,” the officer said.

The victim’s 18-year-old friend said that the accused, upon meeting them near a clinic, took the victim to a side, spoke to her briefly and shot her in the face. “She fell, bleeding, but got up and ran inside the clinic. He chased her inside and shot her thrice again. I kept shouting and telling him to leave but he pushed me aside,” the friend said.

She said that Aryan and the victim were in a relationship for the past year and a half, and that Aryan would abuse her if she missed his calls.