3 minors among seven drowned in Tamil Nadu’s Kedilam river: Police

Published on Jun 06, 2022 12:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai

According to the police, the deceased were identified as R Divya Darshini (10), A Monisha (16), R Priyadarshini (15), M Navaneetha (20), K Priya (18), S Sangavi (18) and M Kumudha (18). Sisters Priyadarshini and Divyadarshini hail from Ayankurinjipadi village, while the rest are from Kuchipalayam.

On Sunday afternoon, they had gathered on the banks of the Kedilam river and were trapped due to an increase in water flow, police said. All seven persons were declared brought dead at the Cuddalore government hospital.

“The incident occurred around 12.45. When they ventured into the deeper side of the river, they lost control, and they drowned,” said a statement from the state government.

Passers-by sounded an alert, and the district’s fire and rescue services and the police rushed to the spot to recover their bodies. Nellikuppam police are investigating the accident, the statement added.

Chief minister M K Stalin said in a statement that he was devastated after hearing about the accident and announced an immediate relief of 5 lakh each to the seven families from the Chief Minister General Relief Fund.

