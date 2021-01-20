3 post-vaccination deaths not related to inoculation, 1 under probe: Ministry
Briefing about the daily vaccination drive going on across the country, the health ministry on Wednesday said there has been no case of serious or severe adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) attributable to the vaccination process. Till 6pm on Wednesday, 7,86,842 beneficiaries have been vaccinated at 14,119 sessions. Out of them, 1,12,007 beneficiaries have been vaccinated on Wednesday in 20 states.
Three people were hospitalised after vaccination in Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. All of them have been discharged. Four beneficiaries in Delhi were hospitalised after vaccination. Among them, one is under observation at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, while three have been discharged. In Karnataka, one was discharged and one is under observation and in West Bengal, one is under observation, the ministry said.
The ministry also said that the deaths that have been reported after vaccination have not been found to be related to vaccination. "The post-mortem of the Moradabad case confirms cardio-pulmonary disease, while the Bellary case autopsy suggests myocardial infarction. The Shivamoga case too is a suspected case of myocardial infarction. The Telangana case is under probe," the ministry said.
